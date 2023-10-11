Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/5
Fascinating Yalova Flats by the Sea of Marmara. Outstanding flats at Yalova is located in Çi…
€256,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/5
Fascinating Yalova Flats by the Sea of Marmara. Outstanding flats at Yalova is located in Çi…
€163,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
New Flats in a Modern Project Close to the Beach in Yalova. Centrally-located flats are surr…
€168,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
New Flats in a Modern Project Close to the Beach in Yalova. Centrally-located flats are surr…
€113,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 3
Centrally-Located New Apartments in Yalova Ciftlikkoy. Modern apartments are within walking …
€105,000

