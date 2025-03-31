Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Adana, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Plot of land
Mahmutlar, Turkey
For Sale Land Sea View For 2x Villa in Kargicak Alanya Alanya Kargicak For Sale Sea View 1…
$180,059
Close
Plot of land in Mut, Turkey
Plot of land
Mut, Turkey
Area 1 517 m²
Участок земли в Эрдемли, Томюк. 16 км от моря. 532 м2 подходят под строительство. У…
$106,000
Plot of land in Guezelbahce, Turkey
Plot of land
Guezelbahce, Turkey
Area 565 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa Land for Sale in Elite Location in İzmir Güzelbahçe Güzelbahçe is one of the …
$693,857
Plot of land in Marmara Region, Turkey
Plot of land
Marmara Region, Turkey
$1,50M
Plot of land in Fethiye, Turkey
Plot of land
Fethiye, Turkey
Area 905 m²
Investment Land Close to All Amenities in Yeşilüzümlü Fethiye The land for sale is located i…
$499,515
Plot of land in Ishakli, Turkey
Plot of land
Ishakli, Turkey
LOCATION Alanya city center: 18 km To the sea: 4 km Airport: 33 km Our plot is located in Ka…
$180,501
Close
Plot of land in Marmara Region, Turkey
Plot of land
Marmara Region, Turkey
Exclusive Investment Opportunity - Prime Commercial Land in Beykoz Rüzgarlıbahçe   Unl…
$7,30M
Plot of land in Caglarca, Turkey
Plot of land
Caglarca, Turkey
Area 319 m²
Number of floors 2
Land for Sale in Çağlarca Village Antalya Ideal for a Two-Storey Property Construction This …
$31,604
Plot of land in Caglarca, Turkey
Plot of land
Caglarca, Turkey
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 2
355 Sqm Zoning Land for Sale in Antalya Konyaaltı Çağlarca Village The land for sale is loca…
$34,691
Plot of land in Mersin, Turkey
Plot of land
Mersin, Turkey
A land plot is offered in the Mezitli area, Mersin, which is ideal for the development of a …
$4,24M
Close
Plot of land in Incebel, Turkey
Plot of land
Incebel, Turkey
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential Land in Central Location in Kaş Kalkan The land for sale in Kaş, Kalkan is locat…
$1,12M
Plot of land in Marmara Region, Turkey
Plot of land
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 17 000 m²
Residential + Commercial The area of ​​the land plot indicated in the title deed is 17,000 m2
$18,00M
