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Houses for monthly rent in Pong, Thailand

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18 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For Rent 3 Bedroom House in Siam Country Club East Pattaya This single house for rent is loc…
$1,380
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Pong, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Pool Villa for Rent Mabprachan Pattaya This luxury pool villa is available for rent i…
$3,083
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
House for Rent in Soi Siam Country Club, East Pattaya This house for rent in Soi Siam Count…
$1,541
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
5 bedroom house in Pong, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Pong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Luxry Pool Villa in Mabprachan 5 Bedrooms 6 Bathrooms Pool Villa for Rent in Mabprachan. Sit…
$5,549
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Pong, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3-Bedroom Villa for Rent in Mabprachan Private Pool This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence in …
$1,171
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in ban hnxng na tea lxy, Thailand
3 bedroom house
ban hnxng na tea lxy, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
House for Rent 3 Bedroom in East Pattaya Mabprachan Area This house for rent is located in t…
$879
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom villa in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom villa
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
This exclusive residence offers a perfect balance of comfort, privacy, and convenience, idea…
$1,441
per month
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Pool Villa for Rent 3 Bedrooms in East Pattaya This pool villa is located in a quiet residen…
$1,695
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Pong, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
New Hill Top 4 Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent in East Pattaya Positioned next to Mabprachan Lak…
$4,316
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
5 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Villa for Rent – Mabprachan Lake, East Pattaya This exceptional newly built villa of…
$4,932
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Pool Villa for Rent Mabprachan East Pattaya Pet Friendly This beautifully renovated pool vi…
$2,312
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Prime Location 3-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent – Pattaya, Siam Country Club Situated in the so…
$2,312
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Pong, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury Pool Villa for Rent in East Pattaya This luxury pool villa, located in East Pattaya,…
$4,007
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Pong, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Pool Villa for RentMabprachan Area, East PattayaNot suitable for daily rental business This …
$2,928
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Pong, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 Bedrooms Pool Villa in East Pattaya for Rent– This stunning 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom pool vil…
$2,466
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in ban hnxng na tea lxy, Thailand
4 bedroom house
ban hnxng na tea lxy, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Nordic Style 4 Bedroom House for Rent East Pattaya This Nordic style single storey house for…
$2,004
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This is 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Pool Villa for Rent in East Pattaya. Offering 720 Sqm of land…
$1,387
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
5 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Newly Renovated Pool Villa for Rent Siam Country Club Area East Pattaya This spacious newly…
$4,624
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch

Properties features in Pong, Thailand

with Swimming pool
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