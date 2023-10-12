Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Pattaya
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Pattaya, Thailand

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
€263,343

Properties features in Pattaya, Thailand

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir