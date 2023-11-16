Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Bang Na District

Residential properties for sale in Bang Na District, Thailand

Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict
12
12 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 15/50
€278,263
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor 10/50
€864,799
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 25/50
€155,500
Apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
Apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
€63,292
Apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
Apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
€75,531
Apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
Apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
€81,513
Apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
Apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
€110,291
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
€50,909
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
€278,263
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view in Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
€864,799
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
€155,500
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand The residen…
€52,047

Property types in Bang Na District

apartments

Properties features in Bang Na District, Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir