Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Zermatt
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Zermatt, Switzerland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Zermatt, Switzerland
4 bedroom apartment
Zermatt, Switzerland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Floor 3
Luxury apartment overlooking the Matterhorn Mountain just 150 metres from the Sunnegga cable…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go