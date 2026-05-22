Mountain View Houses for Sale in Switzerland

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1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Andermatt, Switzerland
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1 bedroom house
Andermatt, Switzerland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Company commission freePOST Hotel & Residences by ELIE SAAB – AndermattA historical heritage…
$3,51M
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ISB Global Immobilien
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