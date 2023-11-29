Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in District de la Riviera-Pays-d Enhaut, Switzerland

4 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
House of 150 m², rooms: 5, bedrooms: 4, terrace. Overlooking the mountains. Layout: bathroom…
€1,28M
Close
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Montreux, Switzerland
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
The perfect combination of sophistication and elegance! This beautiful home is located in th…
€4,50M
Close
4 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Exclusive stunning duplex with breathtaking lake views. This stunning duplex, located in th…
€5,25M
Close
5 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
5 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Nice house in a prestigious area. This charming house is located just a few minutes from the…
€5,20M
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Montreux, Switzerland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern comfortable villa of 210 sq.m. with breathtaking views. The location of the villa is…
€3,79M
Close
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Montreux, Switzerland
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Great location with great lake views. Situated in the charming village of Brent nad Montreux…
€4,50M
Close
Chalet 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with internet in Montreux, Switzerland
Chalet 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Area 400 m²
The luxury mansion is located a short drive from the major city of Montreux, Vo. Villa is lo…
€5,40M
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Montreux, Switzerland
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Area 800 m²
The luxury 800 sqm house is located in Montré, Switzerland. The house has 12 rooms, 8 bedroo…
€12,04M
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Montreux, Switzerland
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
The charming house is located in a quiet residential area in the town of Clarance. The prope…
€3,61M
6 room house with garage, with garden, with private pool in La Tour-de-Peilz, Switzerland
6 room house with garage, with garden, with private pool
La Tour-de-Peilz, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Area 310 m²
The luxurious home is surrounded by a chic garden in La Tour de Pei, Vo On the grounds ther…
€4,00M
6 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Vevey, Switzerland
6 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Vevey, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Area 456 m²
The beautiful house is located in a peaceful, modern and very prestigious area in Vev, Vaud…
€3,70M
5 room house with garage, with jacuzzi, with wine vault in Montreux, Switzerland
5 room house with garage, with jacuzzi, with wine vault
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 420 m²
The beautiful 15th century house and renovated in 2010 is located in the stunning city of M…
€3,30M
7 room house with garage, near infrastructure, with private parking in Montreux, Switzerland
7 room house with garage, near infrastructure, with private parking
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 7
Area 380 m²
The lovely home is in a secluded and secure location on the elevations near Montreux, Switz…
€3,08M
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Montreux, Switzerland
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
A cosy house surrounded by a romantic green landscape is in Montreux Beautiful views of Lak…
€2,70M
5 room house with garage, with garden, with sauna in Vevey, Switzerland
5 room house with garage, with garden, with sauna
Vevey, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 315 m²
Excellent house overlooking the lake and mountains is located at the heights of Mon Pelerin…
€2,45M
