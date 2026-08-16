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Apartments for sale in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Lugano, Switzerland
4 bedroom apartment
Lugano, Switzerland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury apartment with panoramic views of the lake in the heart of Lugano!We offer for sale e…
$4,11M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Apartment 15 bedrooms in Lugano, Switzerland
Apartment 15 bedrooms
Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 15
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury 15-room villa with stunning views of the lake and mountains in an elite prestigious a…
$58,10M
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