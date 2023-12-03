Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Residential
  4. Circolo dell Isole
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Circolo dell Isole, Switzerland

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 room house with furniture, with garden, with internet in Ronco sopra Ascona, Switzerland
4 room house with furniture, with garden, with internet
Ronco sopra Ascona, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
The beautiful house is located in Nyon, Canton of Vaud. The villa is just a 2-minute walk fr…
€2,53M
per month
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Ronco sopra Ascona, Switzerland
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Ronco sopra Ascona, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Wonderful house located in the village of Zhenolje, 10 minutes from Nyon and 25 minutes fro…
€2,03M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with garden, with private pool, with lake view in Brissago, Switzerland
Villa 4 bedrooms with garden, with private pool, with lake view
Brissago, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
The elegant Mediterranean-style villa is located in the popular resort of Brissago, Switzerl…
€8,42M
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Circolo dell Isole, Switzerland

with swimming pool
with by the sea
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir