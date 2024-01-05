Chalets for sale in Switzerland

Show property on map Show properties list
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Switzerland
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 216 m²
The private chalet with balcony after reconstruction is located in the town of Banh, canton …
€1,31M
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms with garden, with alarm system, with by the sea in Switzerland
Chalet 5 bedrooms with garden, with alarm system, with by the sea
Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 068 m²
The magnificent manor, surrounded by meadows, is located in the canton of Graubünden, Switze…
€3,60M
Leave a request
Chalet 12 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Switzerland
Chalet 12 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Switzerland
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 131 m²
The exclusive 3-storey estate is located in the picturesque village of Saxon, canton of Vale…
€2,39M
Leave a request
Chalet 8 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating in Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
Chalet 8 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating
Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Area 500 m²
Wonderful traditional chalet is located in the heart of St. Moritz From it open stunning vi…
€22,10M
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with internet in Zinal, Switzerland
Chalet 6 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with internet
Zinal, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
The beautiful chalet is located in Zenal, Vale. The house offers stunning views of the Swiss…
€4,53M
Leave a request
Chalet 7 bedrooms with garden, with heating, with lake view in Geneva, Switzerland
Chalet 7 bedrooms with garden, with heating, with lake view
Geneva, Switzerland
Bedrooms 7
Area 900 m²
Exceptional mansion in Zhivren, Switzerland. The main house with an area of about 900 square…
€54,91M
Leave a request
Chalet 10 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with private parking in Geneva, Switzerland
Chalet 10 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with private parking
Geneva, Switzerland
Bedrooms 10
Area 670 m²
The luxury mansion of the middle of the last century is located in the suburbs of Geneva nea…
€5,00M
Leave a request
Chalet 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with internet in Montreux, Switzerland
Chalet 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Area 400 m²
The luxury mansion is located a short drive from the major city of Montreux, Vo. Villa is lo…
€5,40M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Conthey, Switzerland
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Conthey, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
The magnificent mansion is in the charming town of Mi, Canton Vo. Only 10 minutes away is Ge…
€2,98M
Leave a request

