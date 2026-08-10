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Houses for sale in Norrbotten County, Sweden

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2 properties total found
Townhouse in Haparanda, Sweden
Townhouse
Haparanda, Sweden
$537
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Norrbotten County, Sweden
House
Norrbotten County, Sweden
$40,955
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Properties features in Norrbotten County, Sweden

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