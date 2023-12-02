Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Sweden

3 properties total found
1 room Cottage with fridge, with stove, with needs repair in Norrbotten County, Sweden
1 room Cottage with fridge, with stove, with needs repair
Norrbotten County, Sweden
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/1
€79,000
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Muodoslompolo, Sweden
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Muodoslompolo, Sweden
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 3/3
€29,000
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
9 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Haparanda, Sweden
9 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Haparanda, Sweden
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€112,500
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English

