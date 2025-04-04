Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Sax
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in Sax, Spain

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Sax, Spain
4 bedroom house
Sax, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
300 m² villa in Paraje Carrús, Sax, Alicante, with a large private pooland 11,000 m of plot.…
$379,010
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes