Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land
  4. Santa Pola

Lands for sale in Santa Pola, Spain

1 property total found
Plot of land in Santa Pola, Spain
Plot of land
Santa Pola, Spain
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential Land in an Advantageous Location in Alicante Costa Blanca The land is located in…
€171,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir