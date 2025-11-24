Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Alicante
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Monthly rent of terraced flats and apartments in Alicante, Spain

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Exclusive apartment in a residential complex located in San Juan Beach, with a parking space…
$2,534
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden