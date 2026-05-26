Second citizenship in Sierra Leone

About the Immigration Program

Sierra Leone offers citizenship to foreigners by investing in the country’s economy. There are two ways, the first is to make a non-refundable contribution from $ 140,000 and immediately get a passport. The process takes from two months.

Investing in gold is the second way to get citizenship.

The investor buys one kilogram of gold and becomes a permanent resident. After a while, he has the opportunity to apply for citizenship.

Gold investment is a core part of a long-term investor’s portfolio. It is a protective asset that saves investors’ money from devaluation, inflation and market collapse.

Advantages of investing in gold:

Reliability. Gold remains valuable even in times of economic instability.

Growth in the long term: over the past 50 years, gold has risen in price 20 times.

High liquidity. Gold is recognized all over the world, it can be converted into money in almost any country.

Portfolio diversification. Gold is weakly correlated with other assets such as stocks or bonds. It is used to reduce the risk of the investment portfolio.

Low volatility. Gold is less exposed to external risks and does not depend on the political and economic decisions of individual countries.

There are several ways to invest in gold, such as exchange-traded funds or stocks of gold mining companies. But the most reliable is the purchase of physical gold: bullion, coins, jewelry. It depends less on market fluctuations, since metal is a real asset that has value in itself.

Investing in physical gold on special terms is offered by Sierra Leone, the largest gold mining state in West Africa. When buying from 1 kg of gold, the investor receives a discount of 2% of the market value and a permanent residence permit in the country, then he can apply for citizenship.

Sierra Leone’s permanent residency program is called Go-For-Gold. The quality of the gold bars purchased by the investor is confirmed by the LBMA Good Delivery List certificate from the independent precious metals association.

The investor receives permanent resident status along with family members. It is allowed to add a spouse, children under 18 years of age, parents of the main applicant and husband or wife to the application. It is not necessary to prove that relatives are financially dependent on the main applicant.

To obtain a permanent residence permit, the investor buys gold with a purity of 99.9% and pays fees. The weight of gold and the amount of fees depend on the number of people in the application:

only one applicant – 1 kg of gold and $ 65,000;

Applicant and 3 family members – 1 kg of gold and $75,000;

Applicant and 7 family members – 2 kg of gold and $100,000

The price of gold depends on the market rate at the date of purchase.

The foreigner collects a package of documents, which includes:

identification card, such as passport or ID card;

digital photography;

Birth and marriage certificates if the application includes family members.

You do not need to come to Sierra Leone, documents are submitted remotely. While the application is being considered, the money is stored in a special account in a local bank. If the permanent residence is not approved, the entire amount will be returned to the investor.

The status is obtained within two months. During this time, prepare documents, pay fees, undergo security checks.

After the purchase, the gold has been in the state vault of the Central Bank of Sierra Leone for five years. The investor receives a gold deposit certificate and insurance. In five years, it is possible to sell the gold and return the money invested.

The permanent residence permit is valid indefinitely. To maintain the status of living in the country is not necessary.

How to obtain citizenship of Sierra Leone

An investor can apply for citizenship under the accelerated procedure if he makes a non-refundable contribution of $ 140,000 to the country’s economy. For each family member in the application, the investment requirements increase by $10,000. The whole process takes from two months.

Investments are transferred to the government account, the money goes to the implementation of national projects.

If the application for citizenship is not approved, the foreigner will return the investment in full, except for bank commissions.

Deprivation of citizenship once granted is not provided for in Sierra Leone's laws. But the status will not be granted if the foreigner has not passed the security check. Interpol issued a warrant for his arrest.

How long is a Sierra Leone passport valid?

Investors are full citizens of the country. A passport obtained by investment is no different from a passport by birth or naturalization. The document is valid for five years, then it can be renewed online - you do not need to come to the country.

It is not necessary to give up a Russian passport. Sierra Leone's laws permit multiple citizenship. The status is inherited: the investor’s children automatically become citizens of Sierra Leone.

The program is available to citizens of all countries, including sanctions.

Benefits of citizenship in Sierra Leone

1. The potential for investment growth. There is an active dynamics of growth in the value of gold over the past 3 years.

Fluctuations in the price of gold are weaker than securities and currencies.

After obtaining permanent residence or citizenship, an investor can buy up to 20 kg of Sierra Leone gold at a 2% LBME discount, as a member of the Go-For-Gold investor club. The discount is 5 years old.

2. The opportunity to obtain a residence permit for Russians and Belarusians in the European Union. For example, after 2022, some countries stopped issuing residence permits to investors with Russian passports. Russians can apply for a second passport. For example, with Sierra Leone citizenship, a residence permit in Greece is available for investment.

3. New travel destinations. Sierra Leone passport holders visit 68 countries without a visa. For example, Malaysia and Singapore. A Schengen visa is issued for up to five years, a B-1/B-2 visa in the United States for three years.

4. Access to banking services. Residents of Sierra Leone can open bank accounts, store savings and make international transfers. Banks do not exchange tax and financial information with other countries.

5. There is no tax on income earned outside Sierra Leone. To become a tax resident of a country, you need to spend more than 182 days a year on its territory. But to live in the country is the right, not the obligation of the investor.

The main thing about investing in gold in Sierra Leone

Gold grows over the long term, making it a reliable asset for portfolio diversification and protection against economic instability. Through the Go-For-Gold program, you can buy gold and get permanent residence in Sierra Leone. The whole process takes place remotely. Together with the investor, family members can apply for status. The gold must be held in a government vault for five years, after which it can be sold and refunded. Foreigners with permanent residence will be able to obtain citizenship of Sierra Leone under the accelerated procedure. You do not need to give up your first passport. Sierra Leone citizenship allows visa-free travel to 68 countries and banking services.

Sierra Leone is a member of several international organizations, including the United Nations, the African Union, the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) and the Commonwealth of Nations.

Citizenship of this country will allow you to enjoy all the benefits and opportunities for business in civilized African countries.