Immigration programs in Sierra Leone

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Second citizenship
Second citizenship in Sierra Leone
Second citizenship in Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone Sierra Leone
from
$65,000
Immigration Program Type Second citizenship
Process duration from 2 months
Sierra Leone offers citizenship to foreigners by investing in the country’s economy. There are two ways, the first is to make a non-refundable contribution from $ 140,000 and immediately get a passport. The process takes from two months. Investing in gold is the second way to get citizens…
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