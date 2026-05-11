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Second citizenship in Dominica

Dominica Dominica
Process duration: from 3 months
Costs: from
$200,000
;
Second citizenship in Dominica
Second citizenship
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About the Immigration Program

Consistently ranked as the world's best citizenship by investment program. Dominica offers the most cost-effective parthway to second citizenship with visa-free access to 145+ countries. 

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 3 months
Costs
Costs
from
$200,000
Additional income
Additional income
Yes
Duration
Duration
4 months
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Second citizenship in Dominica
Dominica Dominica
from
$200,000
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