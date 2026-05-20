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Monthly rent of houses in Central Serbia, Serbia

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5 bedroom house in Koracica, Serbia
5 bedroom house
Koracica, Serbia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
Villa Koracica, city of Belgrade, districtMladenovac, village of Koracica (50 km. from the c…
$5,801
per month
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