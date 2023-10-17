Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Switzerland
  4. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Switzerland

Vaud
3
3 properties total found
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Montreux, Switzerland
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
The perfect combination of sophistication and elegance! This beautiful home is located in th…
€3,90M
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Montreux, Switzerland
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Great location with great lake views. Situated in the charming village of Brent nad Montreux…
€2,50M
Mansion 6 bedrooms in District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Mansion 6 bedrooms
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
This luxurious spacious mansion has a great location and wonderful views of the lake and the…
€5,00M

