Realting.com
Switzerland
Vaud
District de Lausanne
Lausanne
Houses
Houses for sale in Lausanne, Switzerland
House
Clear all
House
Lausanne, Switzerland
3 m²
€ 2,331,000
The beautiful house, which combines modernity, comfort and functionality, is located in Le …
7 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
500 m²
€ 7,730,000
Great house in Luthri, a suburb of Lausanne, Switzerland. The residential area is 500 square…
7 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
505 m²
€ 5,900,000
The beautiful house is in Lausanne, Vo The house offers magnificent views of the lake and A…
6 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
350 m²
€ 3,232,000
Wonderful house next to golf courses in Lausanne. The total living area is 350 square meters…
5 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
300 m²
€ 2,833,607
The beautiful modern house is located in a quiet corner of Lausanne just two minutes from a…
6 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
459 m²
€ 2,912,000
The beautiful home, located in a quiet area on the hills of Lausanne, is in Switzerland. Lau…
5 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
386 m²
€ 2,479,454
The delightful 18th century house is close to Lausanne, in Lytree, Vaud. The centre of Lausa…
5 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
386 m²
€ 2,490,000
A nice house in the suburbs of Lausanne (Lytree), Switzerland. The house is located in a pic…
4 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
220 m²
€ 2,522,500
The wonderful 220 sqm house is located in Forel (Lavo) near Lausanne, Canton of Vaud, Switze…
6 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
350 m²
€ 2,292,000
The family home is located in a picturesque location in a residential area close to the Laus…
Villa 6 room villa
Lausanne, Switzerland
350 m²
€ 3,181,257
The beautiful villa is close to Lausanne, the canton of Vaud. International schools, golf cl…
