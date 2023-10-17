Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Switzerland

Vaud
33
Montreux
12
Lausanne
11
Geneva
7
Ticino
6
Circolo dell Isole
3
Valais Wallis
3
88 properties total found
Castle 8 bedrooms in Geneva, Switzerland
Castle 8 bedrooms
Geneva, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Castle 10km from the center of Geneva from the French side, 3km to Lake Lehman. The …
€12,80M
Villa Villa with garage, with basement in Ticino, Switzerland
Villa Villa with garage, with basement
Ticino, Switzerland
Area 483 m²
Switzerland Canton Ticino Lake Maggiore Awesome villa in the style of "Liberti" Year of the …
€6,90M
House in Geneva, Switzerland
House
Geneva, Switzerland
Area 900 m²
Switzerland.Geneva Mansion in the embassy quarter A unique offer in the very center of Genev…
€37,00M
House in Geneva, Switzerland
House
Geneva, Switzerland
Area 1 100 m²
Switzerland.Geneva Mansion in the historical center of Geneva A unique rare object: a chic m…
€24,74M
4 room house in Carouge GE, Switzerland
4 room house
Carouge GE, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
Situated in the heart of Laconex village, this magnificent spacious and graceful 18th centur…
€1,29M
4 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
House of 150 m², rooms: 5, bedrooms: 4, terrace. Overlooking the mountains. Layout: bathroom…
€1,28M
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Montreux, Switzerland
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
The perfect combination of sophistication and elegance! This beautiful home is located in th…
€3,90M
5 room house in Carouge GE, Switzerland
5 room house
Carouge GE, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 4
4-storey house with an area of 470 m², rooms: 9, bedrooms: 5, balcony, terrace. Layout: bath…
€4,36M
4 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Exclusive stunning duplex with breathtaking lake views. This stunning duplex, located in th…
€4,65M
5 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
5 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Nice house in a prestigious area. This charming house is located just a few minutes from the…
€4,90M
Villa 3 room villa in Montreux, Switzerland
Villa 3 room villa
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern comfortable villa of 210 sq.m. with breathtaking views. The location of the villa is…
€2,79M
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Montreux, Switzerland
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Great location with great lake views. Situated in the charming village of Brent nad Montreux…
€2,50M
4 room house in Lugano, Switzerland
4 room house
Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
House with panoramic views, in a quiet residential area and just 6 km from Lugano. This cozy…
€1,48M
Villa Villa in Lugano, Switzerland
Villa Villa
Lugano, Switzerland
Area 700 m²
Five minutes from downtown Lugano is this rare luxury property. The sun-drenched, all-inclus…
€4,00M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Cologny, Switzerland
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Cologny, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Prestigious home with breathtaking views, in excellent condition. This stunning, architect-…
€20,00M
9 room house in District de Lausanne, Switzerland
9 room house
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
This mansion is ideally located between the city center and the shores of Lake Geneva, in th…
€18,00M
Villa 5 room villa in Cologny, Switzerland
Villa 5 room villa
Cologny, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
This magnificent home is located in an exclusive area in the heart of Vandevre, just a few m…
€6,90M
8 room house in Nyon, Switzerland
8 room house
Nyon, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 2
This luxury home is located on a large plot of 16,402 m² in the picturesque Trelexa area, ju…
€7,50M
7 room house in District de Lausanne, Switzerland
7 room house
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
"The humble charm of the bourgeoisie" is the phrase that best describes this magnificent man…
€1,000,000
Mansion 6 bedrooms in District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Mansion 6 bedrooms
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
This luxurious spacious mansion has a great location and wonderful views of the lake and the…
€5,00M
6 room house in Vich, Switzerland
6 room house
Vich, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning mansion is located between Geneva and Lausanne in close proximity to Lake Gene…
€5,40M
Villa 5 room villa in Cologny, Switzerland
Villa 5 room villa
Cologny, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
Modern villa with lake view. This attractive villa with modern architecture, light and airy …
€9,00M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Lugano, Switzerland
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 887 m²
This exclusive villa is located in a residential, quiet and sunny area. The hill offers a be…
€10,00M
7 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Switzerland, Switzerland
7 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 7
Area 340 m²
The bright 340 sq m house is located in the canton of Vaud, Switzerland. The house has 7 bed…
€2,77M
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Switzerland, Switzerland
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
The beautiful house is located in Collonge-Bellrive, Geneva, Switzerland. The house has an a…
€17,01M
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with sauna, with heating in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with sauna, with heating
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 380 m²
A modern villa overlooking the mountainous area is located in a quiet and secluded location …
€2,75M
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Switzerland, Switzerland
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Area 550 m²
The excellent 18th century house is on the elevations of Lytree This beautiful farm has kep…
€2,41M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with garage, with garden in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with garage, with garden
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Area 330 m²
The elite house is located in Horgen, canton of Zurich, Switzerland. The three-storey house …
€6,31M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
The charming villa overlooking the lake and mountains is in the Swiss city of Minuzio. The h…
€5,06M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 750 m²
The spectacular villa, located high on the slope, rises above the Swiss city of Brissago. Fr…
€5,15M

