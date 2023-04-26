Switzerland
Realting.com
Switzerland
Ticino
Distretto di Lugano
Residential properties for sale in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
6 properties total found
Apartment
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
730 m²
€ 13,938,950
Luxury apartments in Agra, Switzerland. The house in which the apartments are located is loc…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
145 m²
€ 5,164,300
The luxurious penthouse with panoramic views of the lake is located in Lugano, Switzerland. …
6 room apartment
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
683 m²
€ 13,942,100
The luxury furnished apartment, consisting of three apartments, is located in the prestigiou…
3 room house
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
220 m²
€ 1,827,608
A wonderful house overlooking the lake and surrounding town is in Lugano, Switzerland. The h…
Villa 5 room villa
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
450 m²
€ 5,391,442
The beautiful villa with panoramic views of the lake is located in a quiet and secluded loca…
4 room apartment
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
229 m²
€ 3,317,600
Great apartments located in the house are located in the prestigious area of Lugano in Switz…
