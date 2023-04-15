Show property on map Show properties list
4 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
84 m²
€ 169,398
3 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
71 m²
€ 139,555
3 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
71 m²
€ 145,781
For sale, a two-level apartment, with great arrangement possibilities at the priest in Wrocł…
3 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
62 m²
€ 120,232
The apartment is in good condition ( above expectations in relation to the age of the buildi…
4 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
83 m²
€ 145,781
For sale a two-sided, fully scheduled apartment located on the fourth floor in a block of fl…
6 room housein Wroclaw, Poland
6 room house
Wroclaw, Poland
216 m²
€ 225,435
Do you value green, quiet and safe surroundings in low buildings? Would you like to have a l…
2 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
48 m²
€ 111,429
Are you looking for a ready-to-enter apartment in a quiet, quiet and green area in Wroclaw? …
3 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
68 m²
€ 287,698
A two-level urban-jungle loft apartment arranged by the designer, located in a prestigious v…
2 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
47 m²
€ 98,762
 Two-room flat ( 47.10 ) for sale: – separate kitchen, ( 7.20 ) – 18.70 ( with balcony …
2 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
57 m²
€ 75,145
Renovate and live near West Park. A separated dwelling located in a single-family building f…
2 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
44 m²
€ 125,599
4 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
73 m²
€ 111,644
4 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
61 m²
€ 135,261
2 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
53 m²
€ 145,781
4 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
85 m²
€ 208,259
2 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
54 m²
€ 107,135
Housein Wroclaw, Poland
House
Wroclaw, Poland
320 m²
€ 751,449
I will sell a unique house in a residential district of Wrocław. For sale a unique villa loc…
2 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
65 m²
€ 135,046
2 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
58 m²
€ 103,915
For sale a 2-room apartment, in a tenement house, at Trzebnicka Street ( at the intersection…
3 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
63 m²
€ 144,922
3 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
66 m²
€ 123,452
3 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
56 m²
€ 125,642
A 3-room apartment in Sołtysowice in Wrocław, opened in 2019. Located on a cozy, fenced esta…
2 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
69 m²
€ 118,514
For sale a 2-room apartment in the center of Wrocław on ul. Pomorska. The apartment is locat…
4 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
83 m²
€ 145,781
For sale a large family apartment with an area of up to 83.5 m2 located on Gaju at ul. Kryni…
2 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
47 m²
€ 84,806
For sale a double-sided apartment for renovation, at ul. Gliding in Wroclaw. Perfect for inv…
4 room housein Wroclaw, Poland
4 room house
Wroclaw, Poland
104 m²
€ 289,845
FOR SALE: An extreme terraced house located in the Jagodno estate in the Krzyki district. Th…
5 room housein Wroclaw, Poland
5 room house
Wroclaw, Poland
319 m²
€ 332,785
2 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
53 m²
€ 104,129
It is pleased to present to you a 2-room apartment located in a quiet and safe area of Lipa …
3 room apartmentin Trestno, Poland
3 room apartment
Trestno, Poland
49 m²
€ 100,694
It is pleased to present to you a 3-room apartment located in a quiet and safe district of K…
2 room apartmentin Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
53 m²
€ 133,114
For sale 2-room apartment, 52.58 m2, 1st floor, ul. Maślicka. large living room with open ki…

Wroclaw is one of Poland’s oldest cities. It is situated on 12 picturesque islands connected by 112 beautiful bridges. Its residential buildings reflect typical German architectural styles, simple elements of the communist period, and popular contemporary trends. The city is an important industrial, historical, cultural, and educational center with well-developed infrastructure and comfortable living, studying, and working conditions.

Advantages of buying flats and houses in Wroclaw

You should buy a residential property in Wrocław in Poland for the following reasons:

  • affordable prices;
  • an excellent choice of accommodation to suit different budgets;
  • wide job market;
  • a large number of educational institutions;
  • shopping centers, entertainment areas, hospitals, clinics, and green spaces historic sites;
  • low crime rate.

Compared to 2021, the property cost in Wrocław has increased by 16%. Experts expect this trend to continue, so real estate here can be classified as an attractive and liquid asset. Available options range from low-budget studios to large houses and spacious apartments.

New buildings start at $930 per sqm and go all the way up to $3,500. The average price in the secondary market is around $2,000 per sqm. The exact price depends on the location of the house, the year of construction, the quality of the property, and the level of infrastructure.

Overview of popular new buildings

The purchase of housing in new buildings in Wrocław is available to locals and people coming from other countries. One of the most popular residential complexes is Olimpia Port. It is located near the city center and consists of modern buildings with 4-6 floors. Clients are offered flats and apartments of 37 to 100 sqm with round-the-clock security and underground parking. The green area around the buildings covers 6 ha. Inside the complex, there is everything you need for a comfortable, peaceful, and safe life for young people, couples with children, and elderly people.

Wroclaw is a comfortable and safe city with a rich historical heritage and all the attributes of a modern metropolis. You can choose to live in the city center, the suburbs or the residential areas. There are properties to suit all purposes and budgets.

