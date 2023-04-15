Wroclaw is one of Poland’s oldest cities. It is situated on 12 picturesque islands connected by 112 beautiful bridges. Its residential buildings reflect typical German architectural styles, simple elements of the communist period, and popular contemporary trends. The city is an important industrial, historical, cultural, and educational center with well-developed infrastructure and comfortable living, studying, and working conditions.

Advantages of buying flats and houses in Wroclaw

You should buy a residential property in Wrocław in Poland for the following reasons:

affordable prices;

an excellent choice of accommodation to suit different budgets;

wide job market;

a large number of educational institutions;

shopping centers, entertainment areas, hospitals, clinics, and green spaces historic sites;

low crime rate.

Compared to 2021, the property cost in Wrocław has increased by 16%. Experts expect this trend to continue, so real estate here can be classified as an attractive and liquid asset. Available options range from low-budget studios to large houses and spacious apartments.

New buildings start at $930 per sqm and go all the way up to $3,500. The average price in the secondary market is around $2,000 per sqm. The exact price depends on the location of the house, the year of construction, the quality of the property, and the level of infrastructure.

Overview of popular new buildings

The purchase of housing in new buildings in Wrocław is available to locals and people coming from other countries. One of the most popular residential complexes is Olimpia Port. It is located near the city center and consists of modern buildings with 4-6 floors. Clients are offered flats and apartments of 37 to 100 sqm with round-the-clock security and underground parking. The green area around the buildings covers 6 ha. Inside the complex, there is everything you need for a comfortable, peaceful, and safe life for young people, couples with children, and elderly people.

Wroclaw is a comfortable and safe city with a rich historical heritage and all the attributes of a modern metropolis. You can choose to live in the city center, the suburbs or the residential areas. There are properties to suit all purposes and budgets.