  2. Morocco

Residential properties for sale in Morocco

apartments
415
houses
180
595 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 bath 681 m²
€ 1,906,302
Villa for sale in El Menzeh. Holiday villa, in a closed residence, with an area of ​​681 m² …
3 room apartmentin Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
2 bath 205 m²
€ 965,530
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Hay Riad. Apartment located on …
Villa 3 room villain Martil, Morocco
Villa 3 room villa
Martil, Morocco
3 bath 300 m²
€ 1,435,916
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Tetouan M'diq. Magnificent villa with a vi…
3 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 210 m²
€ 544,658
EXCLUSIVELY AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Aviation. Ground fl…
2 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 92 m²
€ 358,979
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Bas Agdal. 92 m² apartment, loc…
Apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
103 m²
€ 148,543
AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is selling commercial premises in Rabat Hay Riad Commercial spac…
Apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
103 m²
€ 148,543
AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is selling commercial premises in Rabat Hay Riad Commercial spac…
3 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 116 m²
€ 371,358
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Bas Agdal. Apartment located on…
Apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
95 m²
€ 1,237,858
Aykana Real Estate Agencies is selling a commercial premises in Rabat Bas Agdal. Corner room…
Villa 4 room villain Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
4 bath 983 m²
€ 2,166,252
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat souissi OLM. Villa of 983 m² of land…
3 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 116 m²
€ 346,600
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Témara Wifak. Apartment of 116 m² plu…
Villa 9 room villain Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Villa 9 room villa
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
8 bath 3 170 m²
€ 3,713,575
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling two villas in Témara Harhoura. Two villas on a plot o…
Villa 5 room villain Rabat, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
3 bath 1 957 m²
€ 2,351,931
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agency is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi. Pretty villa in …
4 room apartmentin Rabat, Morocco
4 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
3 bath 224 m²
€ 1,658,730
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Orangeraie du Souissi. …
3 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 bath 95 m²
€ 668,444
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a house in Temara. Atypical house on a plot of 95 m² …
Apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 538 m²
€ 3,236,504
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Témara Wifak. Land located in the best area o…
Apartmentin Rabat, Morocco
Apartment
Rabat, Morocco
€ 420,872
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling commercial premises in Rabat Center Ville. Commercial…
Apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
116 m²
€ 346,600
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a business in Rabat Hay Riad. Leasehold with an area …
4 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
4 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 200 m²
€ 1,039,801
AYAKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Hay Riad. Apartment located on…
1 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 bath 70 m²
€ 247,572
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Bas Agdal. Apartment of 70 m² i…
Apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
74 m²
€ 247,572
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a new apartment in Rabat Hay Nahda. New modern apartm…
2 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 145 m²
€ 792,229
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Orangeraie. Apartment o…
3 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 225 m²
€ 1,064,558
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Jnane Souissi. Complete…
3 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 131 m²
€ 717,958
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Agdal. Completely renovated apa…
1 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 bath 66 m²
€ 346,600
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Hay Riad. Very nic…
Villa 5 room villain Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 bath 3 330 m²
€ 2,475,717
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Temara Harhoura. Villa with a large garden…
4 room apartmentin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
4 room apartment
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 bath 250 m²
€ 1,411,159
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Orangeraie. Very nice a…
Villa 4 room villain Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 bath 500 m²
€ 1,237,858
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Kenitra Bir Rami. Villa with an area of 50…
Villa 3 room villain Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Villa 3 room villa
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 bath 220 m²
€ 1,188,344
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Hay Riad. Villa near avenue ARAAR, o…
Villa 6 room villain Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Villa 6 room villa
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 bath 282 m²
€ 1,435,916
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Hay Riad. Corner villa on a plot of …

About Morocco

Nestled in Northern Africa, Morocco is a culturally and historically diverse sovereign state. The country’s largest city is Casablanca while the smaller Rabat is the capital. It is home to a population of over 35 million people and is one of the largest economies in Africa. Over the years, modern Morocco is a blend of various cultures, ethnicities, and influences. It enjoys a stable and consistently growing economy thanks to participation of various sectors including tourism, agriculture and energy.

Moroccan tourism

Tourism is one of the most important sectors that play a major role in the Moroccan economy. It is ranked as one of the top travel destinations in the world and draws in millions of visitors each year. Most of the tourists are drawn to the country due to its religious and historic significance. Being the home for many ancient sites and monuments, Morocco contains important examples of historic architecture from the Roman and Islamic empires. Additionally, there are many other tourism activities that you can partake in such as trekking, hiking, ecotourism and wildlife excursions.

Buying Moroccan property

Apart from a few restrictions on foreigners buying agricultural lands, acquiring property in Morocco is relatively easy and short. The country is a prime choice for the real estate market due to a rapidly growing economy and increasing demand from tourists and visitors from around the globe. It is easy to get cost-effective deals on lucrative property whether you are looking to relocate permanently or just as an asset. You can choose a reliable real estate agent in order to get access to the thousands of properties readily available across the country. They will smoothen out the process of choosing and owning your ideal property in no time at all. Morocco is also rich in culture and diversity making it one of the top destinations in the real estate market worldwide.

