Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Monaco

Residential properties for sale in Monaco

apartments
65
67 properties total found
2 room house with balcony, with sea view, with terrace in Monaco, Monaco
2 room house with balcony, with sea view, with terrace
Monaco, Monaco
Rooms 5
Floor 10/10
In a luxurious residence with a concierge, a two-level penthouse of 520 m2, fully furnished …
€60,00M
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Monaco, Monaco
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Monaco, Monaco
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 7/29
Spacious 2- ROOM QUARTERS, completely renovated using quality materials, are located in a lu…
€3,85M
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with terrace in Monaco, Monaco
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with terrace
Monaco, Monaco
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 5/6
€7,70M
6 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monaco, Monaco
6 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monaco, Monaco
Rooms 6
Area 1 175 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Monaco, Monaco
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Monaco, Monaco
Rooms 6
Area 387 m²
Price on request
Apartment in Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Apartment
Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Area 140 m²
Principality of Monaco Monte Carlo Apartment near the beach Elegant apart…
€7,50M
Apartment in Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Apartment
Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Area 130 m²
Principality of Monaco Monte Carlo Apartment with sea view Elegant apartm…
€6,90M
4 room apartment in Monte-Carlo, Monaco
4 room apartment
Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Principality of Monaco Monte Carlo Apartment 115m2 Elegant apartment in a…
€5,25M
Apartment in Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Apartment
Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Area 198 m²
Floor 1
Principality of Monaco Monte Carlo A rare offer! Apartment with a private ki…
€13,26M
Apartment in Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Apartment
Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Area 178 m²
Principality of Monaco Monte Carlo Apartment in & quot; Carr & amp; # 233; d & ap…
€15,35M
4 room apartment in Monaco, Monaco
4 room apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Maisonette apartments with six rooms, large terraces and panoramic views of the sea and Mona…
€16,70M
3 room apartment in Monaco, Monaco
3 room apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Magnificent 4 room apartment in Monte Carlo, in the Roqueville residence with a park. Top fl…
€9,80M
1 room apartment in Monaco, Monaco
1 room apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
We offer this nice and charming studio in Saint Romain Les Terrasses in Monaco. The lar…
€3,25M
Penthouse in Monaco, Monaco
Penthouse
Monaco, Monaco
Area 160 m²
This exceptional penthouse apartment is set on the two last floors of an Art Deco Palace…
€10,90M
3 room apartment in Monaco, Monaco
3 room apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Beautiful bourgeois apartment in the wanted Zig Zag Palace in Monaco. This most beautifu…
€9,80M
3 room apartment in Monaco, Monaco
3 room apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
In a new residence in Monaco Fontvieille, we offer you this luxuriously furnished apartm…
€6,95M
3 room apartment in Monaco, Monaco
3 room apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
4 -room apartments, with an area of 115 sq.m., completely renovated using high-quality mater…
€4,98M
2 room apartment in Monaco, Monaco
2 room apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Three-room bright apartment located in Monaco in a modern building in the center of Fonjia, …
€3,95M
1 room apartment in Monaco, Monaco
1 room apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Sale of apartments in a bourgeois-style house in Monaco on Moulins Boulevard, in the Golden …
€2,00M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Monaco, Monaco
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Monaco, Monaco
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
A charming 3 bedroom apartment is completely renovated with quality materials in a standing …
€8,90M
1 room apartment in Monaco, Monaco
1 room apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
One bedroom apartment in Monaco with a small sea view, conveniently located in the La Russ /…
Price on request
1 room apartment with parking, with yard in Monaco, Monaco
1 room apartment with parking, with yard
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Sale of a two-room apartment in a high-level residence Les Ligures with a concierge, gym, po…
€2,35M
1 room apartment in Monaco, Monaco
1 room apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
For sale of an apartment with sea views in one of the most elite residences of Monaco, Parc …
€3,60M
2 room apartment with terrace in Monaco, Monaco
2 room apartment with terrace
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Modern apartments at the prestigious Château Périgord I residence with pool and concierge in…
€6,75M
3 room apartment with terrace in Monaco, Monaco
3 room apartment with terrace
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 2
Apartments for sale after a recent overhaul, in Monaco in the elite area of Monte Carlo, on …
€7,00M
2 room apartment in Monaco, Monaco
2 room apartment
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Sale of a two-room apartment in Monaco, located in a bourgeois house on boulevard des Moulin…
€9,60M
3 room apartment with sea view in Monaco, Monaco
3 room apartment with sea view
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
A four-room apartment under repair, located in Richmond Villa, in the prestigious quarter of…
€5,90M
2 room apartment with parking in Monaco, Monaco
2 room apartment with parking
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 10
Modern two-room apartments located in the elite area of Monaco - in Monte Carlo, on the high…
€5,00M
4 room apartment with parking in Monaco, Monaco
4 room apartment with parking
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Apartments for sale in the prestigious Zoloty Kvadrat district of Monaco at the Le Mirabeau …
€15,00M
Apartment 2 bathrooms in Monaco, Monaco
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Monaco, Monaco
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 4
Luxurious 4-room apartments are located in the port of Hercule, in the Ruscino building, ren…
€9,80M

Properties features in Monaco

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury

About Monaco

Situated in western Europe, Monaco is a city-state, country, and a micro-state that is bordered by France on three sides and the Mediterranean Sea on the fourth side. After the Vatican, Monaco is the second smallest country and is also known to be extremely expensive and wealthy.

It is well-known tourist destination for the rich and elite as it offers many recreational activities such as gambling, casinos, enteritainment, among others. The country is also a major banking centre and is considered a tax haven as it does not enforce any income tax or high business taxes. Monaco attracts a large number of tourists each year for a number of different reasons. One of the key drivers of tourism in Monaco is the Grand Prix for Formula One that is hosted every year. Additionally, it has many coastlines, hilly terrains, and other diverse topographical features that contribute to diversity in flora and fauna.

Real estate investment

If you are considering to buy property in Monaco, there are a lot of available options for sale from reliable real estate agencies in the country. However, most of the available property is limited to apartments, studios, and penthouses. Being one of the most wealthy nations in the world, Monaco is definitely a prime choice for real-estate investment. As there are virtually no restrictions on foreigners buying property, you can easily acquire real estate assets to your name without much hassle.

Monaco is also an excellent choice if you are considering to relocate permanently. It has a close-knit community and offers a high standard of living. Though acquiring property can be a relatively expensive affair, it is definitely a safe and sound investment that you can make. Additionally, you can be the proud owner of a property in Monaco in a short span of time as the whole process is quite short and easy.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir