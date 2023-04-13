Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Pecsi jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Pecsi jaras, Hungary

Pecs
226
Kozarmisleny
17
287 properties total found
Housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 49,384
7 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m²
€ 146,897
3 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 101,466
3 room housein Szalanta, Hungary
3 room house
Szalanta, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 81 m²
€ 97,486
3 room housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 room house
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 58,492
3 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 112,176
4 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 500 m²
€ 587,321
4 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m²
€ 240,110
7 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 189 m²
€ 200,287
2 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 146,897
3 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 111,909
6 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 389 m²
€ 801,257
4 room housein Hosszuheteny, Hungary
4 room house
Hosszuheteny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 71,846
4 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 130,605
3 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 159,984
5 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 216 m²
€ 387,274
2 room housein Bogad, Hungary
2 room house
Bogad, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 47,808
3 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 106,567
Housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 18,429
7 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 330 m²
€ 192,034
3 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 109,505
Housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 120,162
4 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 259,073
4 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 28 m²
€ 74,517
3 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 17,361
5 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 146,630
4 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m²
€ 119,921
2 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 120,188
6 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 200 m²
€ 400,628
5 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m²
€ 210,998

Properties features in Pecsi jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
