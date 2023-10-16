UAE
Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Northern Hungary, Hungary
Hevesi jaras
21
Edelenyi jaras
18
Hatvan
16
Kazincbarcikai jaras
16
Kazincbarcika
11
Tokaji jaras
8
Edeleny
7
Mezokoevesd
7
Batonyterenyei jaras
6
Tokaj
6
Belapatfalvai jaras
5
Putnoki jaras
5
Salgotarjan
5
Salgotarjani jaras
5
Balassagyarmat
4
Borsodnadasd
4
Fuezesabony
4
Lorinci
4
Batonyterenye
3
Heves
3
Clear all
463 properties total found
2 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2
1
55 m²
Gas convector, 55 square meters, Large dining-kitchen, Perfect space utilization…
€60,570
Recommend
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2
1
54 m²
€38,420
Recommend
3 room house
Edeleny, Hungary
3
1
88 m²
€64,463
Recommend
2 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
2
1
70 m²
€83,545
Recommend
1 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
1
1
31 m²
€51,571
Recommend
6 room house
Nagyloc, Hungary
6
1
110 m²
For Sale in Nagylóc: Family Home in the Oasis of Tranquility Are you searching for your dre…
€58,791
Recommend
4 room house
Vanyarc, Hungary
4
1
104 m²
€69,363
Recommend
3 room house
Bocs, Hungary
3
1
70 m²
€38,420
Recommend
2 room apartment
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
2
1
56 m²
€56,702
Recommend
5 room house
Bujak, Hungary
5
1
182 m²
€71,941
Recommend
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3
1
86 m²
€229,490
Recommend
2 room house
Palotas, Hungary
2
1
70 m²
€15,213
Recommend
2 room house
Tokaj, Hungary
2
1
58 m²
€309,167
Recommend
2 room house
Nógrád, Hungary
2
1
45 m²
€51,545
Recommend
7 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
7
191 m²
€386,781
Recommend
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2
1
47 m²
€47,703
Recommend
3 room house
Kallo, Hungary
3
1
111 m²
€30,685
Recommend
3 room house
Kallo, Hungary
3
1
128 m²
€38,420
Recommend
2 room apartment
Putnok, Hungary
2
1
52 m²
€18,565
Recommend
2 room apartment
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
2
1
46 m²
€30,942
Recommend
3 room house
Borsodszirak, Hungary
3
1
88 m²
€45,124
Recommend
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
2
1
76 m²
€69,878
Recommend
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2
1
35 m²
€38,420
Recommend
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2
1
37 m²
€67,816
Recommend
3 room house
Lorinci, Hungary
3
1
120 m²
€58,662
Recommend
5 room house
Tokaj, Hungary
5
2
232 m²
€154,454
Recommend
6 room house
Matraderecske, Hungary
6
3
200 m²
€120,933
Recommend
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
2
1
55 m²
€28,364
Recommend
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
3
1
70 m²
In Eger, in the quiet cul-de-sac of Lajosváros, on Pápay Street, a third-floor, 3-room, reno…
€102,626
Recommend
2 room house
Notincs, Hungary
2
1
45 m²
€90,223
Recommend
Property types in Northern Hungary
apartments
houses
Properties features in Northern Hungary, Hungary
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
