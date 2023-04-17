Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Komárom-Esztergom
  5. Kisberi jaras
  6. Kisber
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Kisber, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
2 room housein Kisber, Hungary
2 room house
Kisber, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 44,800
2 room housein Kisber, Hungary
2 room house
Kisber, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 50,366
2 room housein Kisber, Hungary
2 room house
Kisber, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 50,101
3 room housein Kisber, Hungary
3 room house
Kisber, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 119,024
5 room housein Kisber, Hungary
5 room house
Kisber, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 105,770
4 room housein Kisber, Hungary
4 room house
Kisber, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m²
€ 91,455
6 room housein Kisber, Hungary
6 room house
Kisber, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m²
€ 138,640
4 room housein Kisber, Hungary
4 room house
Kisber, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m²
€ 86,153
Housein Kisber, Hungary
House
Kisber, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 11,929
Housein Kisber, Hungary
House
Kisber, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 46,390
2 room housein Kisber, Hungary
2 room house
Kisber, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 26,244
Housein Kisber, Hungary
House
Kisber, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m²
€ 82,707
House 2 bathroomsin Kisber, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kisber, Hungary
2 bath 143 m² Number of floors 2
€ 90,292
House 3 bathroomsin Kisber, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Kisber, Hungary
3 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 152,326
Multigenerational family estate !!!I offer a 5506 m2 vineyard for sale on a small fee, with …
House 3 bathroomsin Kisber, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Kisber, Hungary
3 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 158,897
On Kisbér onto selling offer egy9754 M2 grape possession, with a wine cellar, all necessary …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir