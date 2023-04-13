Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar

Residential properties for sale in Hajdú-Bihar, Hungary

Hajduszoboszloi jaras
95
Hajduszoboszlo
73
Hajdusamson
48
Balmazujvarosi jaras
47
Hajduboeszoermenyi jaras
37
Hajduboeszoermeny
36
Derecskei jaras
31
Berettyoujfalui jaras
28
Show more
1 072 properties total found
4 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 97,486
4 room housein Egyek, Hungary
4 room house
Egyek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 39,796
2 room housein Egyek, Hungary
2 room house
Egyek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 31,783
2 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 88,138
2 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 90,275
2 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m²
€ 80,126
Housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
House
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 66,504
3 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 113,511
4 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 200,287
5 room housein Puespoekladany, Hungary
5 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m²
€ 61,163
3 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 191,634
1 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m²
€ 86,803
3 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 264,148
3 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 93,453
3 room housein Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 room house
Bocskaikert, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 66,504
3 room housein Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 70,778
4 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 341,869
2 room housein Nyirabrany, Hungary
2 room house
Nyirabrany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 42,467
3 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 94,815
5 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 478,083
5 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 413,983
2 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 26,441
2 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 130,605
1 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m²
€ 68,641
3 room housein Tiszacsege, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszacsege, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 79,859
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 116,182
3 room housein Nyirabrany, Hungary
3 room house
Nyirabrany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 44,042
2 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 112,977
6 room housein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 165 m²
€ 373,653
2 room housein Nadudvar, Hungary
2 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 42,200

Properties features in Hajdú-Bihar, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
