Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Castles

Castles for sale in Hungary

in Kecskemet
239
in Siofok
127
in Balatonfueredi jaras
142
in Dunakeszi jaras
212
in Zalaegerszegi jaras
184
in Cegledi jaras
185
in Gyor
93
in Nagykanizsai jaras
164
Show more
Castle To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Castlein Isaszeg, Hungary
Castle
Isaszeg, Hungary
€ 989,000
Elegant castle with many possible uses in the border triangle in Hungary near the Austrian b…

Properties features in Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir