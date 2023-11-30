Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Commercial
  4. Avenidas Novas

Commercial real estate in Avenidas Novas, Portugal

2 properties total found
Office with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Office with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
The building is located in Avenidas Novas, just 3 km from Marquês de Pombal, and is in a cen…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial in Lisbon, Portugal
Commercial
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 10
The completely renovated modern project is located in an elegant busy area that has preserve…
€515,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir