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Сommercial property in Subcarpathian Voivodeship, Poland

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2 properties total found
Hotel 305 m² in Czarna Gorna, Poland
UP UP
Hotel 305 m²
Czarna Gorna, Poland
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
Property built in 2004 in the village 38-710 Czarna Górna 56a, district of Bieszczadzki. Loc…
$807,330
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Industrial plot for large business activities, 7 hectares in Chmielow, Poland
Industrial plot for large business activities, 7 hectares
Chmielow, Poland
Industrial plot for sale with a total area of ​​7 hectares.   The entire area has been…
$822,000
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