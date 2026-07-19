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Apartments for sale in gmina Czarnkow, Poland

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Apartment in Smieszkowo, Poland
Apartment
Smieszkowo, Poland
Area 1 119 m²
Construction plots in Szmieszkow – great location, great price! APPROACH
$23,601
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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