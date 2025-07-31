  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiraty Arabskie
  3. Abu Zabi
  4. Willa Marbella

Willa Marbella

Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$1,85M
;
14
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
ID: 32768
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 29.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Abu Zabi

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa biznesowa
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2028
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Welcome to Marbella, where you can enjoy premium living in a coastal community located in the heart of Bloom Living, a fully integrated and comprehensively equipped mixed-use complex in Zayed City, Abu Dhabi.

 

Inspired by Mediterranean Spanish architecture and complemented by the comforts of modern living, Marbella offers a collection of elegant villas with picturesque lake views, ranging from three to six bedrooms. Each home, meticulously designed in every detail, is created for indoor-outdoor living: spacious open floor plans, functional kitchens, exquisite finishes, and access to first-class amenities within the community.

 

Residents of Marbella can enjoy a wide range of Bloom Living amenities, located just a few minutes' walk away. Here, you can enjoy the beauty of nature in numerous parks connected by a continuous network, as well as visit the main Club House with easy access to swimming pools, sports and entertainment areas. In addition, at the heart of Bloom Living is the city's shopping and entertainment center, featuring fine restaurants and cafes, as well as a variety of shops and services.

The main attraction of Bloom Living is a large lake, around which there are special routes for walking, running, and cycling. For public events and recreation, the village has multifunctional amphitheaters, as well as the Sunrise and Sunset squares with stunning views. In addition, Bloom Living has places for religious ceremonies and two prestigious international schools.

 

 

Lokalizacja na mapie

Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Kamienica Knightsbridge
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$2,15M
Willa Golf Lane
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$1,23M
Willa Al Thuraya Island
Al Hamriyah, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$1,06M
Willa Utopia V75 by Damac
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$6,49M
Willa Lavita Oasis
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$9,97M
Państwo przegląda
Willa Marbella
Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$1,85M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Pokaż kontakty
Inne kompleksy
Willa Sobha Reserve
Willa Sobha Reserve
Willa Sobha Reserve
Willa Sobha Reserve
Willa Sobha Reserve
Pokaż wszystko Willa Sobha Reserve
Willa Sobha Reserve
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$2,11M
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2026
Liczba kondygnacji 3
Nieruchomości zagraniczne od 40 000 $. Bezpłatna konsultacja. Pomoc w uzyskaniu statusu rezydenta. Pomożemy Ci wybrać obiekt za darmo, zorganizować bezpieczną umowę z programistą! - ekskluzywne nieruchomości; - pomoc w organizacji przeprowadzki; - roczny dochód z inwestycji do 20%; - finanso…
Agencja
DDA Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Willa Knightsbridge
Willa Knightsbridge
Willa Knightsbridge
Willa Knightsbridge
Willa Knightsbridge
Pokaż wszystko Willa Knightsbridge
Willa Knightsbridge
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$2,15M
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2027
Liczba kondygnacji 3
Powierzchnia 368–675 m²
3 obiekty nieruchomości 3
Knightsbridge, pierwsza klimatyczna społeczność wellness w Dubaju, prezentuje ekskluzywną oazę butikową inspirowaną brytyjskim stylem architektonicznym. Położony w samym sercu dystryktu Meydan 11.Knightsbridge będzie domem dla 112 luksusowych domów, w tym skrupulatnie zaprojektowane 6 i 5 sy…
Agencja
Easy Life Property
Zostaw prośbę
Willa Fay Al Reeman II
Willa Fay Al Reeman II
Willa Fay Al Reeman II
Willa Fay Al Reeman II
Willa Fay Al Reeman II
Pokaż wszystko Willa Fay Al Reeman II
Willa Fay Al Reeman II
Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$952,740
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2025
Liczba kondygnacji 2
Nieruchomości zagraniczne od 40 000 $. DARMOWA KONSULTACJA. POMOC W OTRZYMANIU STATUSU MIESZKAŃCY. Pomożemy Ci wybrać DARMOWY obiekt, zorganizować bezpieczną umowę z programistą! - ekskluzywne nieruchomości; - pomoc w organizacji przeprowadzki; - roczny dochód z inwestycji do 20%; - finansow…
Agencja
DDA Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Emiraty Arabskie
Jak sprzedać mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: przewodnik krok po kroku dla osób fizycznych
31.07.2025
Jak sprzedać mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: przewodnik krok po kroku dla osób fizycznych
Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: 5 obiecujących nowych inwestycji w całym kraju
20.06.2025
Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: 5 obiecujących nowych inwestycji w całym kraju
Kup mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich z meblami: przegląd obiektów od 130 tys. euro do 2,4 mln euro.
13.01.2025
Kup mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich z meblami: przegląd obiektów od 130 tys. euro do 2,4 mln euro.
Rynek mieszkaniowy w Dubaju w dalszym ciągu odnotowuje rekordowe tempo wzrostu. Analityka od REALTING
24.12.2024
Rynek mieszkaniowy w Dubaju w dalszym ciągu odnotowuje rekordowe tempo wzrostu. Analityka od REALTING
Kredyt hipoteczny w Dubaju dla nierezydentów. Jak kupić nieruchomość na kredyt
18.12.2024
Kredyt hipoteczny w Dubaju dla nierezydentów. Jak kupić nieruchomość na kredyt
Dziedziczenie majątku i nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich
17.10.2024
Dziedziczenie majątku i nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich
Program emerytalny w Dubaju. Jak uzyskać wizę emerytalną do Dubaju
01.10.2024
Program emerytalny w Dubaju. Jak uzyskać wizę emerytalną do Dubaju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje