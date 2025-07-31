  1. Realting.com
Willa Palm Jebel Ali

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$6,91M
;
32
Data aktualizacji: 23.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2028
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

O kompleksie

Palm Jebel Ali rises majestically above the shimmering waters of the Arabian Gulf—an exquisite archipelago paradise just steps away from the Dubai coastline. This large-scale urban project embodies the country's ambitious vision, creating a unique place unlike any other.

 

The islands of Palm Jebel Ali combine lush landscapes and picturesque azure coastlines to form unique residential neighborhoods. Elegant residences, world-class hotels, and exceptional leisure opportunities are located along pristine coastlines.

 

The Beach Collection at Palm Jebel Ali brings the coastal atmosphere to every moment of life. Set against a backdrop of timeless landscapes and layered architecture, these homes open onto pristine beaches with panoramic views. Designed for comfortable living, socialising and quiet luxury, the 5- and 6-bedroom residences provide easy access to the vibrant energy of Palm Jebel Ali.

 

The Coral Collection features ultra-premium villas on spacious plots with fragrant gardens and a special sense of privacy. Designed in collaboration with world-class architects, each home is unique and filled with details that combine natural lighting, exquisite materials, and direct beach access. The result is a rare and impressive embodiment of coastal luxury.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie

