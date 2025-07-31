  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiraty Arabskie
  3. Kompleks mieszkalny Samana Imperial Garden

Kompleks mieszkalny Samana Imperial Garden

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$245,000
;
12
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
ID: 32712
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 23.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa ekonomiczna
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2028
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

A new residential project located in the Arjan area of Dubai, offering luxurious apartments at a very reasonable price. Imagine a spacious residence that exudes modern comfort and style every day. The complex is still under construction, but already offers you a prime location in a lively area and the advantage of being a pioneer.

 

The master plan of this complex combines elegance and functionality. Imagine living in a complex where each apartment has a spacious floor plan with first-class features, as well as access to a communal pool and fitness center, perfectly combining relaxation and entertainment, with an abundance of green areas and amenities for the whole family.

 

Thanks to its excellent location and well-thought-out structure, the value of this property will undoubtedly increase significantly as the area develops. As we see growing demand for luxury housing in this area, any investment in it will bring significant returns.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Al Serh Residences 11
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$182,490
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence Jadeel with swimming pools close to Dubai Marina, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$2,93M
Zespół mieszkaniowy Cloud Tower — new residence by Tiger Group with swimming pools and a panoramic view in JVT, Dubai
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$347,937
Zespół mieszkaniowy Townhouses in the new residential complex ES Golf Meadow with swimming pools, lounge areas and a golf course, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$1,34M
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of furnished apartments Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$440,432
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Samana Imperial Garden
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$245,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Pokaż kontakty
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Duplex apartments in the new skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy Duplex apartments in the new skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy Duplex apartments in the new skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy Duplex apartments in the new skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy Duplex apartments in the new skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Duplex apartments in the new skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy Duplex apartments in the new skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$1,00M
DWTN Mieszkańcy to nowy projekt mieszkaniowy, który jest jednym z najwyższych budynków mieszkalnych w mieście. Położony między Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai i Business Bay, projekt oferuje niesamowite widoki na Burj Khalifa i wody Zatoki Perskiej, a także zapewnia łatwy dostęp do wszystk…
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy New project DAMAC Riverside Views with s clubhouse and a kids' adventure park in the prestigious area of Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New project DAMAC Riverside Views with s clubhouse and a kids' adventure park in the prestigious area of Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New project DAMAC Riverside Views with s clubhouse and a kids' adventure park in the prestigious area of Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New project DAMAC Riverside Views with s clubhouse and a kids' adventure park in the prestigious area of Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New project DAMAC Riverside Views with s clubhouse and a kids' adventure park in the prestigious area of Dubai, UAE
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy New project DAMAC Riverside Views with s clubhouse and a kids' adventure park in the prestigious area of Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New project DAMAC Riverside Views with s clubhouse and a kids' adventure park in the prestigious area of Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$270,581
DAMAC Riverside Widok czerpie inspirację z ikonicznych rzek i niezwykłego stylu życia miast, które rozkwitły obok nich, w tym Tamizy w Londynie, Hudson w Nowym Jorku, Seine w Paryżu, Amstel w Amsterdamie. Zaprojektowany dla optymalnego zdrowia i dobrego samopoczucia, projekt obejmuje dynamik…
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy Ocean Pearl 2
Zespół mieszkaniowy Ocean Pearl 2
Zespół mieszkaniowy Ocean Pearl 2
Zespół mieszkaniowy Ocean Pearl 2
Zespół mieszkaniowy Ocean Pearl 2
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Ocean Pearl 2
Zespół mieszkaniowy Ocean Pearl 2
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$561,370
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2026
Liczba kondygnacji 6
Agencja
DDA Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Emiraty Arabskie
Jak sprzedać mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: przewodnik krok po kroku dla osób fizycznych
31.07.2025
Jak sprzedać mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: przewodnik krok po kroku dla osób fizycznych
Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: 5 obiecujących nowych inwestycji w całym kraju
20.06.2025
Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: 5 obiecujących nowych inwestycji w całym kraju
Kup mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich z meblami: przegląd obiektów od 130 tys. euro do 2,4 mln euro.
13.01.2025
Kup mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich z meblami: przegląd obiektów od 130 tys. euro do 2,4 mln euro.
Rynek mieszkaniowy w Dubaju w dalszym ciągu odnotowuje rekordowe tempo wzrostu. Analityka od REALTING
24.12.2024
Rynek mieszkaniowy w Dubaju w dalszym ciągu odnotowuje rekordowe tempo wzrostu. Analityka od REALTING
Kredyt hipoteczny w Dubaju dla nierezydentów. Jak kupić nieruchomość na kredyt
18.12.2024
Kredyt hipoteczny w Dubaju dla nierezydentów. Jak kupić nieruchomość na kredyt
Dziedziczenie majątku i nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich
17.10.2024
Dziedziczenie majątku i nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich
Program emerytalny w Dubaju. Jak uzyskać wizę emerytalną do Dubaju
01.10.2024
Program emerytalny w Dubaju. Jak uzyskać wizę emerytalną do Dubaju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje