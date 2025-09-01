  1. Realting.com
  2. Tajlandia
  3. Karon
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Apartments near the beach in Kata area.

Kompleks mieszkalny Apartments near the beach in Kata area.

Karon, Tajlandia
od
$129,097
BTC
1.5355857
ETH
80.4866135
USDT
127 636.4211598
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
9
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 28851
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 1.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Tajlandia
  • Region / Państwo
    Phuket
  • Okolica
    Mueang Phuket
  • Miasto
    Karon

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa biznesowa
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

This modern Mediterranean-style residential complex, located within walking distance of the popular Kata Beach, offers comfortable apartments and well-developed infrastructure.

The complex consists of eight seven-story buildings, two parking buildings, and a pet-friendly area. The project includes 760 apartments ranging in size from 28 m² to 168 m², including studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and penthouses.

The complex offers everything for comfortable living and relaxation, and is close to shops, restaurants, cafes, and popular Phuket attractions.

The apartments are decorated in an elegant Mediterranean style using warm colors and natural materials. Spacious rooms, a modern kitchen, and large windows create a comfortable space with views of the greenery and surrounding landscapes.

Income: Actual rental income (management company)
Completion date: Q2 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools
  • Fitness center
  • Yoga area
  • Mini-cinema
  • Coworking areas
  • Game room
  • And much more

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Karon, Tajlandia

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Bluepoint Seaview Condo Phuket
Pa Tong, Tajlandia
od
$525,895
Zespół mieszkaniowy Elite high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure near the beach in Jomtien, Thailand
Pattaya City, Tajlandia
od
$123,362
Zespół mieszkaniowy Viva Patong
Pa Tong, Tajlandia
od
$93,274
Zespół mieszkaniowy Utopia Urban Lux Glam
Rawai, Tajlandia
od
$189,570
Zespół mieszkaniowy Wekata Luxury
Karon, Tajlandia
od
$125,858
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Apartments near the beach in Kata area.
Karon, Tajlandia
od
$129,097
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy THE CORAL PATTAYA
Zespół mieszkaniowy THE CORAL PATTAYA
Zespół mieszkaniowy THE CORAL PATTAYA
Zespół mieszkaniowy THE CORAL PATTAYA
Zespół mieszkaniowy THE CORAL PATTAYA
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy THE CORAL PATTAYA
Zespół mieszkaniowy THE CORAL PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Tajlandia
od
$87,509
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2027
Liczba kondygnacji 8
Inwestycje w unikalne apartamenty! Dochód z 7%!Korzystne położenie LCD gwarantuje wysoki popyt na wynajem!Osprzęt!Mieszkanie jest umeblowane!W zielonej okolicy i z dala od zgiełku wielkiego miasta, 5 minut do plaży!CORAL PATTAYA to ośrodek typu boutique condominium, idealny do spokojnego życ…
Agencja
DDA Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy SEASPIRE
Zespół mieszkaniowy SEASPIRE
Zespół mieszkaniowy SEASPIRE
Zespół mieszkaniowy SEASPIRE
Zespół mieszkaniowy SEASPIRE
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy SEASPIRE
Zespół mieszkaniowy SEASPIRE
Pattaya City, Tajlandia
od
$152,028
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2028
Liczba kondygnacji 49
Początek sprzedaży nowego projektu w samym sercu Jomtien - SEASPIRE, który zapewni Państwu stabilne dochody i komfortowe życie! Dostępne urządzenia! Pierwszy brzeg! Cena mieszkania obejmuje wszystkie wykończenia, hydraulika, wystrój, pełne meble i sprzęt gospodarstwa domowego! Sea Spire Jomt…
Agencja
DDA Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy VIP GALAXY
Zespół mieszkaniowy VIP GALAXY
Zespół mieszkaniowy VIP GALAXY
Zespół mieszkaniowy VIP GALAXY
Zespół mieszkaniowy VIP GALAXY
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy VIP GALAXY
Zespół mieszkaniowy VIP GALAXY
Phuket City Municipality, Tajlandia
od
$464,220
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2025
Liczba kondygnacji 3
VIP GALAXY to duży kompleks luksusowych willi na południu Phuket, który oferuje na sprzedaż trzy różne rodzaje willi o powierzchni około 206-272 metrów kwadratowych. Każda willa ma prywatny basen i prywatny ogród. VIP GALAXY ma pięciogwiazdkowe lobby hotelu o powierzchni 5000 metrów kwadrato…
Agencja
DDA Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Tajlandia
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Długoterminowe wizy Tajlandii: jak uzyskać wizę Elite na 5, 10 i 20 lat
14.05.2025
Długoterminowe wizy Tajlandii: jak uzyskać wizę Elite na 5, 10 i 20 lat
„Zimowałam już w Tajlandii, na Bali i Sri Lance”. Jak przygotować się do pierwszego zimowania i co wziąć pod uwagę przy wyborze lokalizacji?
12.02.2024
„Zimowałam już w Tajlandii, na Bali i Sri Lance”. Jak przygotować się do pierwszego zimowania i co wziąć pod uwagę przy wyborze lokalizacji?
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje