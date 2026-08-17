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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Preparer votre futur et vivre au coeur de la city

Ashdod, Izrael
od
$970,060
;
2
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ID: 39826
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 16.08.2026

Lokalizacja

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  • Kraj
    Izrael
  • Region / Państwo
    Dystrykt Południowy
  • Okolica
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • Miasto
    Ashdod
  • Adres
    Rambam

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
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Take advantage of our opportunities to become owner in Ashdod. There are apartments that we visit... and some that we already imagine as our home. In the heart of Ashdod City, a luxurious residential complex of 3 buildings, redefining the experience of urban life. Smart design, neat finishes and an elegant atmosphere unite to create an ideal living environment, offering calm, comfort and luxury in complete harmony. Each apartment has been designed for your comfort and is extended by a generous outdoor space, balcony or terrace. Much more than an apartment: a real place of life where comfort, elegance and serenity meet daily. Enjoy a daily life facilitated by the proximity of everything that animates the City: shops, schools and services are accessible on foot. Perfectly connected, the residence allows you to reach every place in Ashdod via public transport. An ideal accessibility that simplifies daily life, practical and pleasant enhances the attractiveness of the residence. A choice of luxurious apartments of 3, 4 and 5 rooms. IDÉAL for Alya candidates, IDÉAL for an investment or just to live there. Secure a new apartment today with a low contribution and calmly prepare your Alya in the coming years. Exceptional financial conditions: Today, with only 20% to pay now. The balance 80% in 4 years, on delivery. No indexing. No price increase. No interest. Available: Apartment 3 rooms from 2.350.000 Nis Apartment 4 rooms from 2.870.000 Nis Apartment 5 rooms from 3.200.000 Nis Construction starts : 01/01/2027 Delivery : 01/01/2031 Exceptional financial conditions: Today, with only 20% to pay now. The balance 80% in 4 years, on delivery. No indexing. No price increase. No interest.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Ashdod, Izrael
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Preparer votre futur et vivre au coeur de la city
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