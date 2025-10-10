  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonezja
  3. Willa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.

Willa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.

Sumba Barat, Indonezja
od
$395,000
BTC
4.6984464
ETH
246.2656618
USDT
390 530.3798032
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
12
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 32845
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 8.11.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Indonezja
  • Region / Państwo
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Okolica
    Sumba Barat

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Noah, a premium villa complex on Sumba Island | Indonesia.

The complex is located in a unique location on Sumba Island, where it impresses with its pristine beauty and tranquility. It's an island devoid of hustle and bustle, with rolling savannah hills and pristine beaches fringing the coast.

Flights from Bali and Kupang fly four times daily to the island's two airports, and a shuttle service is available to the complex, which takes 15 minutes.

Only 20 exclusive villas are available in a complex with a complete ecosystem.

The complex has its own independent power supply (windmills, solar panels), a water filtration system, organic greenhouses, and gardens.

For investors:

🟦Managed by an international operator.
🟦Rental pool with a net income ratio of 80% / 20%

Payback period: 5 to 7 years
Capitalization growth: 30% over 3 years
Expected yield up to 19% per annum

Ownership:

  • Freehold
  • Leasehold - up to 80 years


Down payment: 25%
Interest-free installments until completion of construction

Completion date: Q4 2027

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • SPA center
  • Sports center
  • Restaurant and bar
  • Walking areas
  • Fruit garden
  • Mini golf
  • Grill area
  • Movie theater
  • Children's center
  • Helipad
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Sumba Barat, Indonezja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Willa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Benoa, Indonezja
od
$90,000
Willa GREEN 2
Wana Giri, Indonezja
od
$438,000
Willa Dreamland
Pecatu, Indonezja
od
$303,000
Willa Ubud Dream
Ubud, Indonezja
od
$215,000
Willa VILLA HARMONY
Kedewatan, Indonezja
od
$395,000
Państwo przegląda
Willa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.
Sumba Barat, Indonezja
od
$395,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Willa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Willa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Willa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Willa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Willa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Pokaż wszystko Willa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Willa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Benoa, Indonezja
od
$90,000
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2027
Przedstawne wille kurortowe od 90 000 USD ze wspólnymi i prywatnymi basenami i widokiem na ocean, od głównego dewelopera z 9-letnim doświadczeniem na Bali.Projekt znajduje się w Nusa Dua - najdroższa i najbardziej elitarna lokalizacja na Bali, 8 minut do plaży Nusa Dua, 15 minut do plaży Mel…
Agencja
Smart Home
Zostaw prośbę
Kamienica Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Kamienica Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Kamienica Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Kamienica Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Kamienica Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Kamienica Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonezja
od
$260,000
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2023
Liczba kondygnacji 2
Kamienica Prywatny basen 2 szafki 2 sypialnie Widok na zielone krajobrazy Obszar: Budynek - 112 m Cena: 260 000 USD (2321 USD za m2) Dochód z wynajmu: Przychód dzienny: 166,8 USD Ładowanie - 90% Przychód dzienny uwzględniający obciążenie obiektu - 150$ Przychód roczny uwzględniający o…
Agencja
Baliray
Zostaw prośbę
Willa Pandawa Hills Villas
Willa Pandawa Hills Villas
Willa Pandawa Hills Villas
Willa Pandawa Hills Villas
Willa Pandawa Hills Villas
Pokaż wszystko Willa Pandawa Hills Villas
Willa Pandawa Hills Villas
Wana Giri, Indonezja
od
$210,000
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2026
Liczba kondygnacji 2
Wille w kompleksie Pandawa Hills Villas z unikalnym naturalnym krajobrazem nad oceanem. ROI z wynajmu mieszkania rocznie: 14,3% Płatność 30% + raty przy 7 ratach po 10%. Termin: luty 2026. Główne cechy: - Unikalny krajobraz; - Restauracja - Kino - Widoki na ocean i dżunglę - Spółka zarząd…
Agencja
DDA Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Indonezja
Opieka zdrowotna na Bali: ceny, ubezpieczenia i najlepsze kliniki dla obcokrajowców
10.10.2025
Opieka zdrowotna na Bali: ceny, ubezpieczenia i najlepsze kliniki dla obcokrajowców
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje