  1. Realting.com
  2. Grecja
  3. Municipality of Agios Dimitrios
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny AURA RESIDENCE

Kompleks mieszkalny AURA RESIDENCE

Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Grecja
Cena na żądanie
;
5
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 32677
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 22.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Grecja
  • Region / Państwo
    Attyka
  • Okolica
    Region Attyka
  • Miasto
    Municipality of Agios Dimitrios

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Cegła
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2026
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    5

O kompleksie

Project Overview

  • The Aura Residence is a boutique development consisting of 19 residential units.

  • It includes 9 dedicated parking spaces to accommodate residents.

  • Apartment sizes range from approx. 35 m² to 65 m², offering compact and comfortable living options.

  • Located in Agios Dimitrios, just a 10‑minute drive to the sea and around a 9‑minute drive to the metro, providing a convenient blend of suburban calm and city connectivity.

What Makes It Special

  • Developed by Limar Homes, the project reflects the company’s commitment to elevating the Greek skyline and enhancing living standards through design‑driven developments.

  • Its size (19 units) positions it as an intimate, premium development rather than a large‑scale block—appealing to buyers seeking something distinctive.

  • With parking included, it addresses a common challenge in Athens’ suburbs: vehicle access and storage.

  • The 35–65 m² size range is suitable for singles, couples, investors (e.g., for rental or Golden Visa‑eligible purchases) or compact‑living enthusiasts.

  • Excellent location benefits: proximity to the sea (10 min) supports lifestyle quality; metro access (9 min) supports commuting and connectivity.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Grecja
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Pireus, Grecja
od
$285,007
Apartamentowiec Allure Business Condos
Municipality of Kallithea, Grecja
od
$148,162
Zespół mieszkaniowy New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Municipality of Athens, Grecja
od
$184,652
Apartamentowiec WHITE PEARL
Municipality of Ilion, Grecja
od
$367,695
Apartamentowiec DIAMOND
Municipality of Peristeri, Grecja
od
$423,497
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny AURA RESIDENCE
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Grecja
Cena na żądanie
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Zespół mieszkaniowy Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Zespół mieszkaniowy Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Zespół mieszkaniowy Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Zespół mieszkaniowy Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Zespół mieszkaniowy Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Nikiti, Grecja
od
$193,286
Liczba kondygnacji 1
Dla saleDuplex 83 metrów kwadratowych w Sitonii, Chankidiki Duplex znajduje się na pierwszym i drugim piętrze. Pierwsze piętro składa się z jednej sypialni, salonu z kuchnią, jednego prysznica WC. Drugie piętro składa się z jednej sypialni. Z okien otwiera się widok na miasto. Istnieją panel…
Agencja
Grekodom Development
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy Portside Residence in Pireaus
Zespół mieszkaniowy Portside Residence in Pireaus
Zespół mieszkaniowy Portside Residence in Pireaus
Zespół mieszkaniowy Portside Residence in Pireaus
Zespół mieszkaniowy Portside Residence in Pireaus
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Portside Residence in Pireaus
Zespół mieszkaniowy Portside Residence in Pireaus
Pireus, Grecja
Cena na żądanie
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2026
Portside Residence – Premium Investment Opportunity in Piraeus Unlock the potential of prime real estate just steps from the Aegean. Presenting Portside Residence — a rare opportunity to own a fully operational, high-yield rental property in the heart of Piraeus, just 100 meters from t…
Deweloper
Limar Homes
Zostaw prośbę
Apart - hotel THE MEDITERRANEAN (Golden Visa)
Apart - hotel THE MEDITERRANEAN (Golden Visa)
Apart - hotel THE MEDITERRANEAN (Golden Visa)
Apart - hotel THE MEDITERRANEAN (Golden Visa)
Pireus, Grecja
od
$286,591
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2025
Liczba kondygnacji 9
Odkryj luksusowe życie w Marina Zeas Apartamenty z obsługą w sercu Marina Zeas Poznaj uosobienie elegancji i komfortu dzięki naszym ekskluzywnym apartamentom z obsługą, zlokalizowanym w renomowanej Marina Zeas. Apartamenty te, zarządzane przez prestiżową firmę zarządzającą, oferują nie…
Deweloper
DKG Development
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Grecja
«Jeszcze nie tak dawno można było kupić mieszkanie w Atenach za 100 tysięcy euro». Jak zmienia się popyt na mieszkania i co się dzieje na greckim rynku nieruchomości — ekspert
16.11.2022
«Jeszcze nie tak dawno można było kupić mieszkanie w Atenach za 100 tysięcy euro». Jak zmienia się popyt na mieszkania i co się dzieje na greckim rynku nieruchomości — ekspert
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje