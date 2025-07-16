  1. Realting.com
Kompleks turystyczny 5* SANATORIUM-RESORT COMPLEX with a magnetic beach and a 10-year installment plan

Shekvetili, Gruzja
od
$76,250
BTC
0.9069786
ETH
47.5386246
USDT
75 387.1935696
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
11
ID: 32867
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 12.11.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Gruzja
  • Region / Państwo
    Guria
  • Okolica
    Ozurgeti Municipality
  • Wioska
    Shekvetili

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Cegła monolityczna
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    5

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

View apartments in a 5* complex with a 10-year installment plan!

We bring to your attention a unique resort project located 50 meters from the beach with magnetic healing sand. The project is located on an area of 40 hectares with a 1200-meter coastal sandy strip, an honest first line.

The project is ideal for investment, because it is located in a unique location. The Paragraph Hotel is located nearby, which has been operating under a similar concept for many years and where the cost for one night out of season on October 17 is from 150 euros for a standard room and 500 euros for a luxury room (screenshots from attached).

The complex will be put into operation gradually, starting in 2027. Investing in an already developed location is a guarantee of quick payback and high passive income.

Unique installment terms from the developer for 10 years!

The complex offers various apartments from studios of 30 sq. m to penthouses of 300 sq. m.

The resort is located in Shekvetili, 15 km to the center of Kobuleti, 50 km to the center of Batumi, 50 minutes to the airport.

Resort infrastructure:

  • Private and protected 1200-meter coastal sand strip
  • 1200 meters bike and hiking trail surrounded by pine trees
  • Sports grounds and gyms
  • Casino
  • Children's pool and entertainment space
  • 80-meter swimming pool overlooking the Black Sea
  • SPA and wellness center
  • Amphitheater
  • Conference room
  • Outdoor and indoor swimming pools in different blocks of the complex
  • Authentic and European cuisine restaurants with an area of more than 1000 square meters
  • Aqua park
  • Shopping centre

The projected cost increase after the completion of the project will be from 40 to 60%.

Contact our representatives in Georgia, Renata or Margarita, today for detailed information about the project.

There are more than 1000 selected projects in our database, if you did not find what you were looking for, write to us, we guarantee a quick response and high-quality turnkey service from project search to transaction processing with verification of seller's documents.

Sincerely, the Satellite Estate team

Lokalizacja na mapie

Shekvetili, Gruzja
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Realting.com
Udać się
