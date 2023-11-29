  1. Realting.com
  Francja
  Antibes

Nowe budynki na sprzedaż w Antibes

Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, Francja
od
€314,000
Agencja: TRANIO
W centrum kompleksu między budynkami znajduje się ogród krajobrazowy, aw południowej części działki znajduje się basen komunalny. Prywatne miejsca parkingowe w piwnicy wyposażone są w stacje ładowania, a także miejsce na rowery. Wyposażenie i wyposażenie w domu Pompa ciepła do ogrzewania i chłodzenia Płytki wielkoformatowe Wisząca szafka łazienkowa Szklany ekran prysznicowy Okna i okiennice z podwójnymi szybami Infrastruktura Przystanek autobusowy 50 m Park Exflora 550 m Plaża Antibes-Juan-les-Pins 800 m Centrum gospodarcze Sophia Antipolis 8 km Międzynarodowe lotnisko Nice Cote d'Azur 18 km Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura Idealnie położony pomiędzy Niceą a Cannes, Antibes oferuje wyjątkowy styl życia w samym sercu Lazurowego Wybrzeża. Kompleks znajduje się w zachodniej części, niecałe 10 minut od zabytkowego centrum miasta.
Zespół mieszkaniowy New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, Francja
od
€469,000
Agencja: TRANIO
A modern residential complex within walking distance from the beach offers its residents comfort and safety. Delivery of the project - 30.09.2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Access to garages in the basement with an individual remote control Secure access control system controlled by a smartphone or tablet and a Vigik badge Automatic lighting of staircases with presence sensors Bike room with electrical outlets Porcelain stoneware 45x45 cm Electric blinds in all rooms Windows with double insulated glazing Bathrooms are equipped with heated towel rails, bedside tables, mirrors and LED lighting Cabinets with sliding doors Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is ideally located - all services and amenities (supermarket, bakeries, grocery stores, pharmacy, fitness center and more) are close to the residence. You can walk to the beach in just 5 minutes. The Old Town can be reached in 10 minutes by transport.
