Antibes, Francja

od €469,000

A modern residential complex within walking distance from the beach offers its residents comfort and safety. Delivery of the project - 30.09.2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Access to garages in the basement with an individual remote control Secure access control system controlled by a smartphone or tablet and a Vigik badge Automatic lighting of staircases with presence sensors Bike room with electrical outlets Porcelain stoneware 45x45 cm Electric blinds in all rooms Windows with double insulated glazing Bathrooms are equipped with heated towel rails, bedside tables, mirrors and LED lighting Cabinets with sliding doors Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is ideally located - all services and amenities (supermarket, bakeries, grocery stores, pharmacy, fitness center and more) are close to the residence. You can walk to the beach in just 5 minutes. The Old Town can be reached in 10 minutes by transport.