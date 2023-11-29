W centrum kompleksu między budynkami znajduje się ogród krajobrazowy, aw południowej części działki znajduje się basen komunalny. Prywatne miejsca parkingowe w piwnicy wyposażone są w stacje ładowania, a także miejsce na rowery.
Wyposażenie i wyposażenie w domu
Pompa ciepła do ogrzewania i chłodzenia
Płytki wielkoformatowe
Wisząca szafka łazienkowa
Szklany ekran prysznicowy
Okna i okiennice z podwójnymi szybami
Infrastruktura
Przystanek autobusowy 50 m
Park Exflora 550 m
Plaża Antibes-Juan-les-Pins 800 m
Centrum gospodarcze Sophia Antipolis 8 km
Międzynarodowe lotnisko Nice Cote d'Azur 18 km
Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura
Idealnie położony pomiędzy Niceą a Cannes, Antibes oferuje wyjątkowy styl życia w samym sercu Lazurowego Wybrzeża. Kompleks znajduje się w zachodniej części, niecałe 10 minut od zabytkowego centrum miasta.
A modern residential complex within walking distance from the beach offers its residents comfort and safety. Delivery of the project - 30.09.2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Access to garages in the basement with an individual remote control
Secure access control system controlled by a smartphone or tablet and a Vigik badge
Automatic lighting of staircases with presence sensors
Bike room with electrical outlets
Porcelain stoneware 45x45 cm
Electric blinds in all rooms
Windows with double insulated glazing
Bathrooms are equipped with heated towel rails, bedside tables, mirrors and LED lighting
Cabinets with sliding doors
Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex is ideally located - all services and amenities (supermarket, bakeries, grocery stores, pharmacy, fitness center and more) are close to the residence. You can walk to the beach in just 5 minutes. The Old Town can be reached in 10 minutes by transport.