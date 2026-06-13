  1. Realting.com
  2. Panama
  3. Immigration programs
  4. Permanent residence in Panama

Permanent residence in Panama

Panama Panama
Process duration: from 1 months
Costs: from
$300,000
;
Permanent residence in Panama
Permanent residence
Leave a request
Show contacts

About the Immigration Program

Panama offers investors permanent residency under the Qualified Investor Visa program.

The fastest way to get permanent residence of a developed state in Central America.

Panama has a stable economy and one of the best banking services in the world.

The permanent resident status of Panama is chosen by entrepreneurs and investors with families. They distribute assets in different countries, while maintaining their usual primary residence.

Foreigners who invest capital in the economy of the country and keep it for at least 5 years are entitled to obtain permanent residence. Applicants choose one of three options:

  1. Buying real estate - from $ 300,000.
  2. Investments in securities - from $ 500,000.
  3. Opening a bank deposit - from $750,000
  4. After approval, investors receive a permanent residence permit without requirements for a minimum period of stay - it is enough to come to the country 1 time in 2 years to preserve the status.

  5. If the investor resides permanently in Panama, he or she can apply for citizenship by naturalization. You will need to pass exams for knowledge of the Spanish language, history and geography of the country, as well as confirm financial solvency.

 

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 1 months
Costs
Costs
from
$300,000
Duration
Duration
2 months
You are viewing
Permanent residence in Panama
Panama Panama
from
$300,000
Ask all your questions
Submit your request to an immigration consultant
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other Immigration Programs
Residence permit
Residence permit in Canada
Residence permit in Canada
Canada Canada
from
$10,000
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
Comprehensive service for obtaining a residence permit on the basis of an employment contract. Highly qualified staff - from $ 10,000 - without providing a job With the provision of a workplace: Working visa for nurses in rural areas from $ 20,000 Work visa for truckers from $75,000
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
Telegram Write in Telegram