Permanent residence in Panama

About the Immigration Program

Panama offers investors permanent residency under the Qualified Investor Visa program.

The fastest way to get permanent residence of a developed state in Central America.

Panama has a stable economy and one of the best banking services in the world.

The permanent resident status of Panama is chosen by entrepreneurs and investors with families. They distribute assets in different countries, while maintaining their usual primary residence.

Foreigners who invest capital in the economy of the country and keep it for at least 5 years are entitled to obtain permanent residence. Applicants choose one of three options: