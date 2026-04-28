Hotels for sale in Panama

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Hotel 600 m² in Punta Chame, Panama
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Hotel 600 m²
Punta Chame, Panama
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2523 m² plot of land enclosed by a colonial-style fence. There are two separate structures…
$950,000
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