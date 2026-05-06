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Apartments with garage for sale in Panama

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Panamá Province, Panama
1 bedroom apartment
Panamá Province, Panama
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 10/31
Apartments in Panama "turnkey" area of 56 m.s. in 1-bedroom with the possibility of short-te…
$243,600
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Properties features in Panama

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
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