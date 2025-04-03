  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Muscat

Muttrah
1
Apartment building The Great Escape Aida Darglobal
Muscat, Oman
from
$233,203
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
The Great Escape is a lively residential complex, consisting of two suggestive buildings. One is 7 stories tall and the other 9 stories. Every detail from the entrance lobby to the double height ceilings are designed with premium finishes. The Great Escape offers a stylish and modern ambien…
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Villa Trump Villas Aida Darglobal
Tawiyan Yiti, Oman
from
$2,04M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Founded in 1999 with the mission to create the best luxury golf experience in the world. The Trump Organization has built the best of award-winning golf courses, offering an unsurpassed level of luxury, amenities and performance. Overlooking the ocean at 130 meters above sea level, Trump Int…
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
