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Сommercial property in Muscat Governorate, Oman

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1 property total found
Commercial property 158 m² in Muscat, Oman
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Commercial property 158 m²
Muscat, Oman
Rooms 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 6/8
2-Bedroom with study room Sea View Apartment for Sale in Bellevue Al Mouj Premium waterfron…
$81 366
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