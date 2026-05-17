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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Muscat Province, Oman

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Muscat
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Muscat, Oman
1 bedroom apartment
Muscat, Oman
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/4
The project is a resort community from one of the largest developers of Oman. It’s not just …
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Property types in Muscat Province

1 BHK

Properties features in Muscat Province, Oman

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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